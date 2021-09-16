Work on high voltage transmission line to cause morning traffic stoppages on I-64 near Fort Eustis

August 4, 2020 in the Red Mill section of Virginia Beach, Va. (Photo courtesy: Chris Horne/WAVY)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Work on a high voltage transmission line in Newport News will cause intermittent traffic stoppages during morning hours this Saturday and Sunday.

Dominion Energy will be doing the work on Interstate 64 near exit 250 (Fort Eustis) from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic on I-64 will be stopped intermittently for up to 15 minutes at a time. There may be 15 minutes in between each traffic stoppage.

Dominion is rebuilding the transmission line, company officials wrote in an email Thursday.

The work is important for “future reliability,” Dominion said.

Work this weekend is being coordinated with the Virginia Department of Transportation and involves pulling a transmission line across all I-64 travel lanes.

