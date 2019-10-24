Woodside HS student facing charges, expulsion after handgun found inside backpack

Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A student at Woodside High School is facing police charges and expulsion after school officials found a handgun inside the student’s backpack Wednesday afternoon.

According to Newport News Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Price, school officials got a tip Wednesday afternoon about student having a handgun at the school.

The handgun was immediately turned over to the School Resource Officer at Woodside High School.

According to reports, the student is now facing police charges and expulsion from the school.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Newport News Police Department, Newport News Public Schools, said Woodside High School principal Windy Nichols.

