NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A student at Woodside High School in Newport News is facing charges after administrators say a gun was discovered in his belongings.

In a letter sent to Woodside families and staff members, school officials say the school temporarily went on lockdown Wednesday after they received a tip regarding a student bringing a gun on campus.

“We immediately took swift action, initiated a lockdown, contacted the police, and conducted a security search of the student who was identified,” officials said in the email.

The gun was later discovered and recovered from a student’s belongings. Officials say the student was cooperative and taken into custody. He is facing several charges and expulsion from the school.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident.

This is breaking news and will be updated.