Woodside and Menchville students to return to school after fatal shooting of teen

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Students at two Newport News high schools return to class on Thursday after the deadly shooting of a Woodside High School student earlier this week.

Both Woodside and Menchville high schools canceled class Wednesday due to the killing of 17-year-old Justice Dunham after a basketball game between the two schools.

18-year-old Demari Batten, a Warwick high school student, is in jail and charged with second-degree murder.

Students at Woodside High return to school without their beloved classmate, Justice Dunham.



Dunham played football. His friend says he was a “role model.”@nnschools have counselors here and added security measures for both Woodside and Menchville. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/CD4FqyPlAX — Kiahnna Patterson (@KPattersonWAVY) December 16, 2021

Dunham was 17 and played wide receiver for Woodside’s football team.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Police Chief Steve Drew explained a fight led to the shooting. Dunham was shot one time in the parking lot of Menchville High.

Dunham’s classmates are still processing the news. They say he was a role model, they’re also calling for change.

This Saturday at 3 p.m., Newport News School Board member John Eley will host a “Save Our Children” march that starts at Anderson Park.

“Due to the recent influx in crime in our communities, join me as we walk to show unity and fight for change … our children need your support. I’m calling all parents family members friend citizens teachers and elected officials to join us as we take back our community.”

Woodside and Menchville will both have counselors on hand Thursday and extra security measures. Thursday and Friday will also be spirit days at Woodside in honor of Dunham.