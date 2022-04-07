NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Women across the Hampton Roads community are invited to attend a health fair this weekend on the peninsula.

The Women’s Health Fair and Forum is set to take place from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 9 at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center in Newport News.

Event organizers say the fair will feature panel discussions on topics including prenatal care, maternal health, cancer treatment and mental health. After the panels, health officials from Riverside Health System will provide a variety of testing and health consultations.

The second COVID-19 booster vaccine will be available for specific groups.

The event can also be live-streamed on Facebook.

For more information, call 757-726-7027 or visit the event’s website.