NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman’s death on Wheeler Drive in Newport News is being investigated as a homicide, police say.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Wheeler Drive in the Nelson area around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday and found the 53-year-old woman dead. Police say it appears that she was physically assaulted.

There’s no suspect information or other details at this time and the woman’s identity has yet to be released.