Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting in Newport News

Newport News

Newport News Police Generic WAVY Photo

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.

Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with an injury believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.

Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.

