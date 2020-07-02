Woman sustains life-threatening injuries in shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a woman sustained life-threatening injuries in a shooting Thursday.
Police responded to the 3000 block of Marshall Avenue at 3:51 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting.
Officers arrived to find a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with an injury believed to be life-threatening.
The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation.
Police do not have suspect information to release at this time.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
