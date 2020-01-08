Woman sought for theft and property damage at Newport News park

Newport News

Photo courtesy: Newport News Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police have released an image of a woman who may have been involved in a recent crime.

The crime happened New Year’s Day at Deer Park on Jefferson Avenue. A woman at the park told arriving officers that she was at the park for about an hour, then returned to her car at 3:40 p.m. to find the window smashed and her purse and wallet missing.

Witnesses told police they saw a black van driving away from the victim’s car around the time of the incident and described the driver as a woman in her mid 20s.

After the crime, the victim reported that at least one of her credit cards was used fraudulently.

Please take a look at the pictures of the potential suspect. If you recognize her or have any information that could help police with this case, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-P.

