NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot in Newport News early Thursday morning.

Dispatchers said they were notified for a the shooting around 2:50 a.m. in the 500 block of Bellwood Road.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, according to dispatch. No other details have been released.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip online.