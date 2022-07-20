NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY)- A 33-year-old woman was sent to the hospital following a shooting in Newport News Monday night.

According to officials, a police officer was by the 100 block of Ash Avenue around 11:30 p.m. when he heard gunshots. The officer canvased the area and found a woman outside suffering from a single gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the woman was shot during an altercation. No other details, including suspect information, have been shared.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

