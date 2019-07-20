Woman shot in front of home on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is in the hospital after being shot in front of her home Saturday night on Jefferson Avenue.

Police the woman’s wound doesn’t appear to be life-threatening. The 30-year-old told officers she was struck in front of her home in the 2000 block just after 6 p.m., but didn’t have information on the suspect.

This comes just after the news that a 15-year-old boy was shot in the city. His wound was deemed life-threatening.

Anyone with information on either shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.