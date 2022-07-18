NEWPORT NEWS Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a 35-year-old woman reported missing in Newport News is believed to be in “extreme danger.”

Shanitia Mikell Eure-Lewis was last seen Sunday in Newport News around 9 a.m., Virginia State Police said in issuing a critically missing/endangered adult alert Monday afternoon.

Virginia State Police confirmed this is an Ashanti Alert.

When asked for more information, State Police directed WAVY to the Newport News Police Department, which in a release said Eure-Lewis was last seen at Gethsemane Baptist Church, at 5405 Roanoke Avenue, and that she could be “possibly endangered,” a different phrasing from State Police.

NNPD said her family put out the missing person report after they weren’t able to get in contact with her, and that her “lack of communication with family is inconsistent with her normal behavior.”

Eure-Lewis is 5 foot 7 inches tall and 178 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pinstripe shirt and pants, both cream in color, and tan flats.

WAVY reached out to State Police to clarify conflicting information from law enforcement. As a result, VSP issued several corrections to their original news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-928-4245.

NNPD will be present at a gathering at Gethsemane Baptist Church beginning at 5 p.m. Monday, where flyers will be passed out in the search for Eure-Lewis.