Woman jumped off second floor overhang after Newport News kitchen fire, firefighters say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman jumped out from a second-floor overhang after an early morning fire in Newport News, firefighters say.

Assistant Fire Chief Todd Ackerson says the fire happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue in the home’s kitchen. The woman was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but her injuries are considered non life-threatening.

The fire has since been put out and was contained to the kitchen.

