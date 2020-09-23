Woman injured while jumping to safety to escape fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured when she jumped from the second floor to escape a fire inside a home in Newport News Wednesday morning.
According to a fire department spokesman, a fire started in the kitchen of a home in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue in the southeast Newport News around 4:33 a.m.
A woman escaped the home by climbing out a second floor window onto an overhang and then jumping to safety.
She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Fire crews were able to quickly put the out the fire, which was contained to the kitchen.
Stay with WAVY.com for updates.
Latest Posts:
- Va. pumpkin patches flourishing despite changes during pandemic
- Thousands expected to honor Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Snake lands on Mississippi woman as she opens her front door
- Virginia Tech football players talk about season opener vs. NC State
- Louisville prepares for major announcement in Breonna Taylor case