Woman injured while jumping to safety to escape fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was injured when she jumped from the second floor to escape a fire inside a home in Newport News Wednesday morning.

According to a fire department spokesman, a fire started in the kitchen of a home in the 900 block of Ivy Avenue in the southeast Newport News around 4:33 a.m.

A woman escaped the home by climbing out a second floor window onto an overhang and then jumping to safety.

She was taken to a local hospital for evaluation. Her injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Fire crews were able to quickly put the out the fire, which was contained to the kitchen.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

Latest Posts: