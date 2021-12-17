Woman injured in shooting on Randolph Road in Newport News

Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a woman may have life-threatening injuries after a shooting Friday night.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 500 block of Randolph Road just before 9 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital with an injury that is possibly life-threatening.

The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.

Police did not release any suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

