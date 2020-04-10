Woman injured in Newport News shooting Friday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in Newport News on Friday.

The Newport News Police Department was called to the 2400 block of Wickham Avenue around 12:50 p.m. where they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wound injuries, according to a news release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release information about a possible suspect.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest Posts