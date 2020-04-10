Live Now
White House coronavirus task force briefing

Woman injured in Newport News shooting Friday

Newport News
Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one woman injured in Newport News on Friday.

The Newport News Police Department was called to the 2400 block of Wickham Avenue around 12:50 p.m. where they found a 34-year-old woman suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wound injuries, according to a news release.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not release information about a possible suspect.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information about this shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories