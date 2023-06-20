NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was sent to the hospital following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Newport News.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Madison Ave. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman with what appeared to be a non life-threatening injury. The woman was transported to a local hospital.

No further information has been released at this time. The shooting is under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.