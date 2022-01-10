Woman injured following shooting on Dresden Dr in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a woman was injured following a shooting in Newport News Monday afternoon.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Dresden Drive and Adams Drive.

When they got to the scene, officers found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police believe her injuries to be non life-threatening.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the shooting including possible additional injuries or suspect information.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.