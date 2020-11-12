Woman hopes driver who hit her, left the scene in Newport News is soon caught

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman says she is lucky to be alive after being hit by a car earlier this week.

“Why did he hit me?” Marian Venable said. “Why did he hit me?”

Venable has made hundreds of trips across the intersection at Denbigh and Warwick boulevards in Newport News, but it was the one Monday she will never forget.

“I crossed the street and I looked both ways,” she said. “I didn’t see any cars.”

She continued walk, but she didn’t get to the other side.

“I don’t know how this man missed me,” she said. “He hit me and kept on going.”

Venable was knocked backwards. She was shocked at what had just happened.

The 62-year-old was rushed to the hospital. Fortunately, she is only suffering from a sore back and leg, but what hurts her more is that driver never stopped.

“He didn’t stop to see if I was dead or alive,” Venable said.

Venable is now praying police can find the driver.

“Whoever it is I hope they catch him and tell me why he hit me,” Venable added. “I don’t know if this person was on the phone or why he hit me. I don’t know. I feel blessed that he didn’t kill me.”

