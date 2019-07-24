Woman hit by vehicle in Newport News has life-threatening injuries, police say

Image of the scene in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was seriously injured after police say she was hit by a vehicle in Newport News.

Police said the incident happened in the 2400 block of Oak Avenue just before 12:45 p.m. Responding officers found a woman at the scene suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Nightingale was called to transport the woman to a hospital, police said.

In a tweet, police said Oak Avenue is closed between 24th and 25th streets as officers investigate the scene.

Information on the circumstances of the incident was not immediately available. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.