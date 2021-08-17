Woman gets VEC back pay plus job prospects after 10 On Your Side story airs

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Amanda Dacey feels more motivated these days.

“As you can tell my house is clean now. I’m not as mopey,” she said during a Tuesday morning interview.

Her house is cleaner and her prospects are brighter.

Two weeks ago, 10 On Your Side we aired a story about Dacey’s plight with the Virginia Employment Commission. She lost her job as a data analyst in Smithfield in the spring, and was approved for unemployment benefits. She received them for four weeks but then they stopped.

She made repeated calls to the VEC. They wanted her to confirm her identity by faxing her social security card and driver’s license. Local offices were closed, so she went to the VEC office in Charlottesville.



The fax got diverted to Galax and took several weeks to resolve. Then Dacey called the governor’s office and said she would get 10 On your Side involved. We ran our story and the next day she had her back pay of $6,000.

“I’m not one to really believe in coincidences. I think as soon as the story aired they paid me my back pay. I think they saw the story and they moved forward,” she said.



But her job search has started to work out better, too. After our initial story aired, people contacted Dacey on social media.

“[They reached out] to me personally and said ‘I saw you on WAVY-TV,’ and said ‘we have positions available where I’m working and please apply, we’re willing to train you,'” she said.

Two weeks ago, Dacey’s situation was getting worse. She was concerned about her mounting debt and losing her home. Now she feels like she has some momentum.

“I feel like the ball’s finally in my court for a change. For the first time in four months, I feel like I’m getting back on my feet,” she said.

Dacey says she’s thankful for the people who have reached out and the impact the story had.

“Not only in getting me the back pay, but also in my life. Getting me this opportunity to move forward with the job prospects, I think it’s huge,” she said.

Dacey had a job interview Tuesday afternoon with a shipping company and a second interview scheduled for Wednesday with another firm.

