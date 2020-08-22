Woman found dead on the scene following possible domestic-related incident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is now in custody after a woman was found dead on the scene in Newport News Saturday morning.

According to reports, the call for the incident came in around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in the 1,000 block of Blackwater Way.

When officers got to the scene, they found a woman suffering from injuries. Medics pronounced the woman dead on the scene.

Police say a man at the scene has been detained and is in police custody. Authorities say they are not looking for anyone else regarding the incident.

Evidence recovered at the scene and initial investigations lead officials to believe that the incident appeared to be domestic-related.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

No further information have been released.

If you believe you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence or child abuse, click here for a compiled list of national and local resources.

