NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in Newport News over the weekend.

According to Newport News police, they first received the call around 2:55 p.m. Sunday regarding an unresponsive/unconscious woman in the 700 block of 36th Street.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When they got to the scene, officers could not find the woman. A further search of the area led officers to find the woman outside a building in the 800 block of 36th Street.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. The cause of death, along with the woman’s identity, are still unknown.

No further information has been released.