NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was found dead in the water near Peterson Yacht Basin in Newport News.

On April 30, around 11:39 a.m. Newport News police responded to the Peterson Yacht Bason in reference to a body in the water.

After an investigation, Newport News Fire Department was contacted and the woman’s body was recovered from the water.

The cause of death will be determined by medical examiners.

No further information at this time.