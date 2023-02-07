NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police are investigating a homicide in Newport News after finding a woman dead inside an apartment.

On February 7, around 5:12 p.m. officers responded to the 4300 block of Newsome Drive in reference to a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside her apartment.

Detectives are on the scene searching the area and forensics is processing the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit an anonymous tip online at www.P3Tips.com or on the P3Tips app.