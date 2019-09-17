Woman fatally shot, man injured inside home on Dresden Drive in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a third shooting Monday in Newport News, which left a woman dead and a man injured.

This shooting happened inside a home in the 600 block of Dresden Drive, off Jefferson Avenue. Police say the woman had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the man had a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

As of 10:50 p.m., police were still at the scene investigating, but no other information had been released.

Monday night’s double shooting on Dresden follows the fatal shooting of a man at a Jefferson Ave. Exxon and a shooting on Newsome Drive in the Huntington area of the city.

Anyone with information in any of these shootings is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.