Woman dies after being severely burned refueling ethanol fire pot; daughter and husband also burned

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters want to remind the public about the dangers of refueling ethanol fire pots after a pregnant woman was fatally injured last month.

Fire officials say the incident happened on July 24. The woman’s young daughter and husband were also burned during the refueling.

“Fire pots and bowls have become increasingly popular since they burn clean, are portable and decorative. Unfortunately, these items can be a serious fire hazard when refueling as was in the case of a young, pregnant woman and her family,” said Newport News spokeswoman Lisa King.

Firepots and similar items can produce flame jetting when ethanol or other flammable fuels are added while the pot is still hot. Usually the flame is hard to see.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the family on their loss. It is our hope that the community will take extra care when using ethanol fueled devices or when refueling any appliance or unit so another tragedy is prevented,” said Acting Fire Marshal Jeff Senter.

The Newport News Fire Department’s Community Risk Reduction Division shared these reminders:

Only refuel the unit if it is cool to the touch and has not be used for at least 30 minutes

Use a fuel container that has a flame arrestor (small mesh or plastic covering that covers the spout of the fuel container)

Keep all flammables at least 3 feet away from the device

Make sure it is on a sturdy surface away from children and pets

