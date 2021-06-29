Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal auto pedestrian accident in Newport News.

Dispatch said they were notified around 2:52 a.m. for an auto pedestrian accident in the area of Forrest Drive and Jefferson Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and located an adult female who had been struck by a vehicle. They later learned the female was walking in the middle of the road when she was struck. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

The area of northbound Jefferson Avenue at Forrest Drive was blocked for nearly three hours but has since reopened.

