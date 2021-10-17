Newport News police conducting a death investigation on 29th Street in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Newport News are investigating after one woman was found dead on Sunday afternoon.

According to police, they received word of a possible shooting around 2:25 p.m. in the 1200 block of 29th Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman inside a house.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is currently no word on the identity of the victims or any suspects.

Detectives and forensic specialists are currently on the scene.

