Woman convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 Newport News shooting

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Shanon Hodges Mug

Booking photo of Shanon Hodges taken in 2018.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is scheduled to be sentenced later this year after she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection to a deadly 2017 Newport News shooting.

Authorities arrested Shanon Hodges in Hawaii more than a year after a shooting that led to the death of 19-year-old Denzel Marquise Labiche.

Hodges was initially charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and kidnapping.

Hodges was brought from Hawaii back to Newport News in September.

Synedra Brumfiel, Labiche’s mother, said Hodges and her son had been married for less than a year prior to the deadly shooting.

Court records show the murder charge against Hodges was amended to involuntary manslaughter. Hodges was found not guilty on the remaining charges following a two-day jury trial this week.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 7.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories