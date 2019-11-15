Woman convicted in deadly 2017 Newport News shooting sentenced to 4 years

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a deadly 2017 shooting in Newport News has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Shanon Hodges was sentenced Friday to four years in prison with no time suspended, according to court records.

She was convicted on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in August in connection with the May 29, 2017 death of her husband, 19-year-old Denzel Marquise Labiche.

She was originally charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in an occupied dwelling and kidnapping. The murder charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter, and the rest were dropped in August.

Hodges will also pay $14,508.06 in restitution.

Hodges was arrested more than a year after the shooting. She was found in Hawaii and brought back to the area in September 2018.