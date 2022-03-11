Woman charged with killing infant son, stabbing daughter 50 times waives right to preliminary hearing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News woman charged in the fatal stabbing of her infant son and severe stabbing of her young daughter waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Friday morning.

Sarah Ganoe’s case will now go circuit court in April, WAVY’s Chris Horne reports.

Ganoe faces six felony charges including murder in the case. The “horrific” incident happened back in May 2021 on Hilltop Drive, off Warwick Boulevard just south of Lee Hall.

The infant, 10-month-old Zell Howard, died at the scene from stab wounds and Ganoe’s then 8-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed at least 50 times, police said.

Court documents in case described a bizarre and gory scene at Ganoe’s home when police arrived.

“The thing they saw, they’ll remember for the rest of their careers,” Police Chief Steve Drew said back in 2021.

WAVY’s Chris Horne was in court on Friday and will have more on the case coming up.