Woman charged with firing shots into Newport News apartmant with 4 children inside

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman is facing charges for allegedly firing shots into a Newport News apartment that had four children inside.

A Newport News police report stated 19-year-old Jourdan Dover was arrested Monday in connection with the alleged incident, which happened in June.

The report stated officers responded to the area of Marshall Courts on June 11 in reference to shots fired. As the officers were responding, a “hold up alarm” came from a rental office.

A 32-year-old woman came to the office and reported that someone had fired shots into her apartment while her children — ages 12, 10, seven and one — were inside. No one was injured, according to the police report.

Dover was later named as a suspect.

Officers obtained warrants on July 3 charging Dover with several crimes: shooting into an occupied dwelling, shooting from a moving vehicle, discharging a firearm within the city, felony destruction of property, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child endangerment.

The police reported stated Dover was caught by a fugitive apprehension unit on Monday and was taken to the Newport News Department’s headquarters. Dover was also charged with contempt of court after she was interviewed by police.