NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is now in custody following a Valentine’s Day shooting that took the life of a man in Newport News.

According to Newport News police, officers received reports about gunshots around 11:50 p.m. on February 14 in the 1100 block of 28th Street.

When they got to the scene, officers found a man outside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 52-year-old Thomas Crawley, was sent to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On Monday, police confirmed that Crawley succumbed to his injuries.

Police have arrested 37-year-old Marlyn Nieves-Collazo in connection with the incident. She is facing multiple charges including one count each of aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm, and brandishing.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the circumstance surrounding the shooting. No further information has been released.