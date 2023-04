NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the Madison Avenue homicide.

On April 7, police found a woman who had been shot on the 3000 block of Madison Avenue.

The woman was identified as Kyna Chanele McGowan, 46. McGowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lisa Evette Boothe, 58. (Credit: HPD)

Lisa Evette Boothe, 58, was taken into custody in Hampton and charged with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.