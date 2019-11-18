Woman arrested after altercation between family members left one man with graze gunshot wound in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman was arrested in Newport News following a verbal altercation between family members that reportedly turned physical late Sunday morning.

Newport News police responded to the 600 block of Antrim Drive in Newport News around 11 a.m. on Sunday after a call regarding a domestic incident.

When they got there, they found one woman, and two men with one of the men, a 32-year-old Newport News resident, suffering a graze gunshot wound.

After further investigation, authorities learned the group got involved into a verbal altercation which reportedly turned physical.

At one point during the altercation, shots were fired, and the victim was struck. The injury is said to be non life-threatening.

The woman, later identified as 28-year-old Autumn Barrett from Roanoke, was arrested and is now in the custody of the Newport News City Jail.

Barrett is charged with one count each of abduction, malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm, shooting in a public place, and assault on a family member.