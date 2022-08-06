NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man and a woman were shot on Giovanni Ct. at the Aqueduct Apartments Saturday morning.

According to a news release from Newport News Police, officers were called to the 13000 block of Giovanni Ct. around 10:15 a.m. When they arrived on the scene they found a woman and a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Paramedics took both victims to a local hospital for treatment. Police say the man is expected to recover but the woman’s injuries are considered life-threatening.

Police say there is no information to release on a possible suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

