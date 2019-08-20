Woman accused of taking dog, several items from man’s house in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly stealing a dog and several items from a man’s house in Newport News last November.

Newport News police said officers responded to a home in the first block of Colony Road the evening of Nov. 19, 2018.

A 33-year-old man told officers he returned from work to find several items missing. The man said he believed they were taken by a woman who had a key to his home, police said.

Police said the man’s dog was also taken.

An investigation led officers to obtain warrants charging 30-year-old Shamanda Rose Booker with grand larceny and larceny of an animal. She was arrested on the charges on Aug. 16, 2019.