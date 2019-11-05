Woman accused of malicious wounding, leaving the scene of an accident in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News woman is accused of leaving the scene of an accident after allegedly striking another woman’s vehicle.

Police were called to the 400 block of Crescent Way on Tuesday, October 29, regarding an incident where a person reportedly left the scene of an accident.

When police got to the scene, the 25-year-old victim told them that she was standing on the driver’s side of her vehicle when 31-year-old Tiffany Spencer began to back up and struck her vehicle.

The victim told police she was pinned between the vehicle and her door before Spencer yelled something and drove away.

After further investigation, police arrested Spencer and charged her with malicious wounding and failure to report an accident.