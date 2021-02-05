Woman accused of abducting 3-month-old boy in Newport News faces judge; baby’s family is speaking out

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The woman facing charges in the alleged abduction of a 3-month-old boy in Newport News faced a judge in Chesterfield, Virginia Friday morning.

20-year-old Tykirah Reid is charged with abduction, child neglect, obstruction of justice and petit larceny. She is accused of taking three-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from a home in Newport News Thursday morning.

His family reported him missing around 10:20 a.m.

After an extensive search and an Amber Alert, police located Reid and arrested her in Chesterfield County Thursday night, around 6:45 p.m. That’s where she is currently being held.

Reid is due back in court next month.

Tykirah Reid, 20, of Chesterfield (Photo courtesy: Chesterfield Police)

On Friday, 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox spoke to baby Jiraiya’s grandmother and great grandmother in front of the apartment complex where the three-month-old was abducted.

Grandmother Tonisha Martin explained that the child’s uncle was at the apartment meeting for the first time with a woman they found to watch Jirayiya in an online babysitter group. “(Unlce) Joe Joe was here because it was a trial run, so he was in the back letting her do her babysitting duties when she blocked Jerkia (Jiraiya’s mother). She got worried, called Joe Joe and told him to come out of the room and go in the front and to see what was going on, and that’s when he came in the front and she (babysitter) was no longer there.”

She said the child’s mother was reportedly keeping in contact with the new babysitter through a messenger video chat, when the young woman suddenly blocked her.

Martin was emotional recounting the moment when she got the news that her grandbaby was found and was ok. “I just broke out and cried and the Chief (of police) just hugged me,” said Martin. “I’m just over rejoiced right now I’m just glad he’s been saved.”

10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox has reached out to Newport News police for any updates on their end of the investigation. Watch Andy’s continuing coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 beginning at 4 p.m.