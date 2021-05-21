Woman accused in Newport News baby abduction case found guilty on some charges

Newport News

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A woman accused in a baby abduction case in Newport News was found guilty on some charges this week.

Tykirah Reid was found guilty of obstruction of justice and petit larceny charges in Chesterfield County General District Court Thursday.

A judge sentenced her to nine months in jail with all but 20 days suspended.

Reid is accused of taking 3-month-old Jiraiya Cherry from a Newport News home back in February. Following an extensive search and an AMBER Alert, authorities caught her in Chesterfield County.

Reid is also facing abduction and felony neglect charges. Those were certified to a grand jury.

Her trial date in Chesterfield Circuit Court is scheduled for July 16.

