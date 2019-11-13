Witnesses testify they saw man shoot girlfriend at Newport News shopping plaza

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man who police say shot and killed his ex-girlfriend back in April was in court Wednesday morning.

After hearing a few witnesses testify, the charges against 41-year-old Maya Frye were upgraded from second-degree murder to first-degree murder in connection with the death of 26-year-old Jocelyn Frazier.

Frye and Frazier were previously in a relationship and have a child together.

One of the witnesses who testified Wednesday was Andre Wilkins. Wilkins works at a barber shop in the shopping plaza on Jefferson Avenue where Frazier was killed. He said he saw part of what happened April 4.

Wilkins said he was in the middle of cutting a client’s hair when a commotion in the parking lot caught the attention of some in the area. From the front window of the barber shop, he said he saw a man and a woman struggling over something.

Wilkins said he went outside to try to help. By that time, he said the woman was on the ground and the man was on top of her loading a gun. For a brief moment, Wilkins said he locked eyes with the man.

He identified Frye as the man with the gun without hesitation.

Jocelyn Frazier

Wilkins said Frazier was screaming for Frye to stop as she attempted to swat the gun away. A few seconds later, he testified he saw Frye fire the first shot at Frazier.

Members of Frazier’s family also filled the courtroom Wednesday. Her sister briefly testified, identifying Frye as Frazier’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her baby.

A detective from Newport News Police was also called to the stand and testified there was evidence of four gunshots at the scene.

Also during Wednesday’s hearing, the commonwealth’s attorney presented the findings from Frazier’s autopsy. According to the report, Frazier was shot three times. Once at close range and twice more from intermediate range.

Frye’s trial is set to begin in Newport News on Dec. 9.