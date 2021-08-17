With lumber as a canvas, Newport News backyard transforms into an art exhibition

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — During the pandemic, a museum of sorts has sprung up in a backyard in Newport News.

Its curator is Amber Wyatt, who lives with her husband in the Richneck area.

“Our goal is to have pretty much our entire fence all the way around covered in artwork,” said Amber Wyatt.

The idea began about seven months ago, when Wyatt and her husband found themselves with leftover lumber from a building project.

“What better way to use them than as an art project?” Wyatt said.

They cut it into smaller pieces, sanded them down and began giving them away to friends, family and neighbors to paint and return.

“There’s so much frustration that’s been going on, it’s just kind of a time that you take and relax and enjoy it,” she said. “It’s been a fun adventure, just seeing what everyone comes up with.”

Submissions have come from 3-year-olds all the way up to an 84-year-old, and from as far away as Texas.

Wyatt still has lumber pieces and plenty of room on the fence. If you’d like to paint a piece, contact Amber via email to arrange a safe pickup location.