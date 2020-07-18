Williamsburg man arrested in connection with assault at NN gas station

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a Williamsburg man was arrested in connection with a robbery and assault at a gas station June 2.

32-year-old Sharrod Simons is charged with robbery, malicious wounding, credit card larceny and unlawful damage.

Police say they responded to a local hospital around 1:15 a.m. June 3 for a report of an assault the evening before.

Police say the 27-year-old victim told police he was at a gas station in the 13300 block of Warwick Boulevard around 10:15 p.m. when a person he knew approached him and asked for a cigarette.

The man said he didn’t have one, and then the person who approached him asked where his “strap” was.

The victim’s girlfriend was then told to “get inside and drive away,” police said.

At some point, the victim was punched in the face by brass knuckles. He also said two other males left the store and assaulted him.

The males took an undisclosed amount of money and some “other personal property.” The man’s phone was broken.

The victim did not call police, but instead went to the hospital.

