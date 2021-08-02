Why there are no layoffs at Fort Lee, despite WARN notice posting

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Logistics Company, which initially issued a WARN Notice on July 9, announcing a reduction in force of 119 employees, has explained why that notice was sent out, despite Fort Lee issuing a notice on July 28 that there would be no layoffs.

The company is a military training, logistics, range and base operations support organization. They provide services under the EAGLE BOA for Fort Lee and Joint Base Langley-Eustis.

The initial WARN Notice, published on the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) website, stated that a total of 160 employees were being laid off, including 41 from Fort Eustis, effective Aug. 7.

However, Fort Lee later issued a correction, stating that were would be no layoffs in its contractor or civilian workforce.

On Monday, The Logistics Company sent 8News a statement explaining why the announcement was made. Originally, the company said it was issued a five-year contract to build a bridge, which expired on June 7, 2020. A company spokesperson said that the re-compete contract is currently under review by Army Contracting Command Rock Island and The Logistics Company.

The spokesperson said that The Logistics Company did not receive a notice from the government about its intent to file an extension by the 60-day requirement, so the company was required to provide a notice to its employees.

On July 29, The Logistics Company received a notice from the government of its intent to extend the bridge contract period for Sept. 8 to Dec. 7, 2021. The Logistics Company confirmed Monday that no layoffs are expected for contractor employees.

