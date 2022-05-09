NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A job training program on the Peninsula called “What’s Next?” is holding an open house on Monday in Newport News.

The 4-6 week program gives people the chance to train for a trade such as cybersecurity, culinary arts, etc. At the end, participants receive $1,000 and help with job placement. About 60 spots are filled twice a month, organizers say, and since the program was started by city officials last August, more than 260 people have enrolled.

The open house will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 9 at 2506 Jefferson Avenue at the East End Shopping Center.