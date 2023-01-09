NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The family of a Newport News teacher shot by her 6-year-old student Friday is asking community members for letters of encouragement.

Abby Zwerner is currently in stable condition after Newport News police say she was shot by one of her students Friday afternoon inside a classroom at Richneck Elementary School. Sources close to Newport News Public Schools told 10 On Your Side’s Michelle Wolf, the teacher was shot in the chest.

Over the weekend, James Madison University identified Zwerner, a JMU alumna, as the teacher involved in the shooting. Zwerner is listed as a first-grade teacher on the school’s website.

On Monday, officials from LifePointe Christian Church stated that Zwerner’s family has reached out to the church to be the “receiving point” for letters and cards of encouragement for Zwerner.

“As you may know, some in Abby’s immediate family attend LifePointe and Abby has worshipped with us on multiple occasions,” said the church. “Since receiving the news, we have all been praying for Abby, her family, her students, and others involved.”

To send your letter of encouragement, you can mail it to:

Abby Zwerner

℅ LifePointe Christian Church

8841 Richmond Rd

Toano, VA 23188

Church officials say they will deliver the letters to the family as quickly as they can.

In a statement from Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker, III, there will be no classes for Richneck Elementary from Monday, January 9, through Friday, January 13.

The accused 6-year-old student is now in custody.