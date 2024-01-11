NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Police Department is finding a new way to connect with you.

It’s through a new podcast called “Running Code.”

“We had been talking about a way to promote the department and give folks an idea of the person behind the badge,” Capt. Morgen Tietjens said. “It morphed into what we are doing now.”

The police department is using this new platform to inspire the next generation and let you get to know the men and women that serve your community.

The hosts, Tietjens and Lt. Melissa Morgan, both have extensive experience in the police force and that experience allows them to bring exciting conversations to the podcast.

“It gives texture and depth to those conversations,” Morgan said.

Admittedly, Tietjens said the podcast is something the pair has fun with.

“The truth is we are naturally curious about our guests, to be honest with you,” he said. “Melissa and I love doing it. We really enjoy it. We are naturally curious about our guests. … We want to learn about you, the person sitting here.”

Morgan said the department is pushing to use social media to their advantage.

“We use technology in certain ways that are not only helping get information out there but also solving crimes,” she said, “… being able to utilize things that our wonderful PIO office has been able to work with us about is so important.”

This podcast is just one way the department can use the internet to educate and recruit.

It’s something Tietjens feels is important and said he’ll always find time to do.

“We serve the public and the public wants to know what we do,” he said. “We have to make the time. No compromise.”

The next episode is set to drop next week. The police department wants to upload a few podcasts each month.

The podcast is made possible by the staff at Newport News Television.

To watch the podcast, click here.