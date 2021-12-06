‘Weird Al’ Yankovic stopping by Ferguson Center in Newport News for 2022 North American tour

“Weird Al” Yankovic accepts the award for best boxed or special limited edition package for “Squeeze Box: The Complete Works of ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Hampton Roads in 2022 with a stop at the Ferguson Center in Newport News.

The stop is part of Wied Al’s “Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,“ set to begin late April across North America and culminating with his first-ever performance at Carnegie Hall in New York in October.

The stop at Ferguson Center in Newport News is set for August 9 at 7:30 p.m. Ticket prices begin at $57.

Purchase your tickets HERE.

The American singer, musician, and actor has been known for his popular, humorous and satirical takes on pop culture. The five-time Grammy Award winner has held four gold records, six platinum records in the U.S.