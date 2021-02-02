Weed legalization, paid sick leave strongly favored by Virginia voters, CNU poll finds

A man smokes a joint during a demonstration for the decriminalization of cannabis. (Photo by THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — In a recent poll from CNU, the majority of Virginia voters support the legalization of marijuana in the state as well as paid sick leave in the workplace, among other issues.

According to a survey released Tuesday by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University, Virginia voters strongly back legalizing marijuana use, requiring employers to provide paid sick leave, and repealing the death penalty.

The results are based on interviews of 1,039 Virginia residents, including 897 registered voters, between January 18 and 25.

After the study, officials found that Virginia registered voters largely support criminal justice proposals to legalize marijuana with 68% of participants voting for it, a measure championed by

Gov. Ralph Northam. Younger Virginians’ support is strong, with 79% of those ages 18-44 either supporting or strongly supporting the proposal, compared to 57% for those 45 and older.

56% of registered voters also support repealing the death penalty. However, the poll found that there still significant partisan differences among Virginia voters. Most Republicans oppose/strongly oppose repealing the death penalty (64%), while a large majority of Democrats support/strongly support the proposal (74%). Black registered voters are more likely to support the repeal (72%) than

white voters (52%).

The poll concluded that the division supports arguments that the death penalty is disproportionately used against Black defendants. Virginia comes in second behind Texas in executions carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty back in 1976. 25 states currently do not impose it.

On workplace issues, Virginians show very strong support for requiring employers with at least 25 employees to provide paid sick leave (88%) and strong support for allowing public employees to unionize and bargain collectively (68%).

